Cool today, warm tomorrow

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mainly dry today with some sunshine thanks to a high pressure system to the north and another to the south. Winds today will be out of the WSW at 5-10mph with lows humidity levels. There’s a slight chance of seeing a few sprinkles, but most stay dry – great day to get outside!

A warm front moving to the north of us helps to bring in some heat. Tonight skies are mainly clear with lows in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow will be wonderful if you’re already missing the warm weather! We’ll see plenty of sun with temps into the lower 80s! It’ll be breezy with SW winds at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

North of the bay you’ll end the day seeing more clouds and we’ll start to see scattered showers develop. The chance of rain is in the forecast for everyone on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 70s to near 80.

The chance of rain then lingers into the start of next week.

