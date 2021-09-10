Crim Sports invests in sports programs to build leaders in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Sports program is working to develop leaders through athletics.

The Crim offers sports-related programming that fosters a commitment to sportsmanship, mindfulness, and leadership.

Parents are invited to enroll their children in the programs Crim organizers are always looking for youth mentors.

Click here for more information on the Crim Sports Facebook page or call 810-201-8521.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.