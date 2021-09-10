Advertisement

Crim Sports invests in sports programs to build leaders in Flint area

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Sports program is working to develop leaders through athletics.

The Crim offers sports-related programming that fosters a commitment to sportsmanship, mindfulness, and leadership.

Parents are invited to enroll their children in the programs Crim organizers are always looking for youth mentors.

Click here for more information on the Crim Sports Facebook page or call 810-201-8521.

