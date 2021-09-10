Flint police looking for woman missing for a month
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking the public to help look for a woman missing about a month.
Police say 42-year-old Mindy Renee Tavares was last seen in Flint around Aug. 10 or 11.
She has a purple butterfly tattoo on an ankle and is missing a front tooth. She was last seen wearing bracelets on both arms, necklaces and a white T-shirt.
Anyone who sees Tavares is asked to call 911 immediately or Flint police at 810-237-6824.
