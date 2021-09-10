Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in remembrance of 9/11

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of 9/11 on Saturday.

Governor Whitmer has stated that all flags will be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor and remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and those who perished when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

“On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we remember those who lost their lives and honor the courageous first responders who put everything on the line as they rushed toward danger,” Whitmer said.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to lower the flag at half-staff.

“That tragic day left a mark on all of our lives and in its aftermath, reminded us that we are strongest when we lift one another up and work together to reach a better future,” Whitmer said. “We remember that we can fight back against hate and stand up for our American values. We remember that we are one people, united by bonds that we cannot see or fully understand.”

Flags will be returned to full-staff on Sunday, September 12, 2020.

