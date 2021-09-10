Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll have some very pleasant weather to end the week, after a chilly start to the day.

Look for lots of sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Some passing clouds are expected tonight.

It won’t be as chilly due to a southerly breeze with lows in the upper 50s.

Our weekend starts off with hotter weather in the low to mid 80s.

Our chances for rain increase next week.

Find out when you’ll need your umbrella on ABC12 News.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
WJRT September 10th, 2021 Morning Weather
Cool today, warm tomorrow
WJRT September 10th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 10th, 2021 Morning Weather
Friday will Begin With an Autumn Chill...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report