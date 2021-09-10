Michigan Department of Transportation announces ramp closure on US-23 corridor

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that multiple ramps will be closed on US-23 starting on Sept. 13.

US-23 ramp closures near Fenton will start on Sept. 13. Maintenance is being done to resurface several ramps along the US-23 corridor near Fenton.

Sept. 13 through 15, drivers can expect Northbound US-23 ramps at Owen Road to be close by 6 p.m.

Northbound US-23 to Owen Road will be detoured via Silver Lake Road. Owen Road to northbound US-23 will be detoured via southbound US-23, White Lake Road, and northbound US-23.

For Sept. 15 through 17, drivers will see Silver Lake Road to southbound US-23 closed after the ramps at Owen Road are opened to traffic. Silver Lake Road to southbound US-23 will then be detoured to Fenway Drive and Owen Road.

Click the link to view the entire Project map of closures.

