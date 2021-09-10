Advertisement

Michigan State Police helicopter catches Flint suspect

(Dakota, Michael)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helicopter helped troopers catch a pursuit suspect, who later told police he sped away because he knew officers couldn’t chase him on the ground.

Michigan State Police reported that they were patrolling in Flint on Thursday night when troopers attempted to pull over a car for an equipment violation around 11 p.m.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed away from them with their emergency lights activated through a residential neighborhood.

Michigan State Police said that they did not pursue the speeding vehicle but called Trooper 3, which is one of Michigan State Police’s helicopters, to assist. Trooper 3 was already overhead and began tracking the suspects’ route of travel.

The driver pulled into a backyard and three suspects ran from the car.

According to Michigan State Police, Trooper 3 directed the police to two suspects’ locations, where they were arrested. The driver allegedly told police that he fled because he read an article saying police can’t chase him, so he flees frequently and gets away.

Police said that they recovered three illegal firearms and placed two suspects in jail on multiple felonies. The third suspect evaded arrest, but has since been identified.

