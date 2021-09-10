Mid-Michigan first responder, survivor recount 9/11 terrorist attacks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many people remember what they were doing, where they were, and who they were with on that tragic September day nearly 20 years ago.

So does Jane Luther-Umstadter, a Flushing native who at the time was working on the 17th floor of the North Tower.

“At 8:43, the building shook and I jumped up and looked out my window and I could already see things coming down, so I ran out into the main area and said we have to get out of here,” Umstadter said.

Umstadter said there was no time to even think or panic. She just knew she had to get out of the building.

She got outside and moments later.

“Got about 100 yards away. I heard a noise and I looked up in the air and saw the second plane went right over my head and went right into the other tower,” Umstadter said.

At that point, she knew it was a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, Pastor Stephen Singleton was watching the news that day from his home in Detroit. At the time he was also an EMT. He knew that day there was a calling for him to come out and help with rescue efforts. He left Detroit on Sept. 12.

“What I saw was devastation. What I also saw was hurt and pain, and what I smelled was dead bodies. That gave me incentive even greater to make sure that I was able to help someone and find some loved ones,” Singleton said.

Singleton helped with search and rescue efforts and also volunteered as a chaplain.

Tomorrow, he will return to the World Trace Center site, 20 years later.

“I met one of the survivors that I counseled at the family assistance center. We met there at that memorial -- and I plan to do the same again -- we’re going to meet each other at the memorial site,” he said.

