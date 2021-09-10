Advertisement

Most Henry Ford Health employees got COVID-19 vaccine

Employees will be suspended if they don’t get at least one dose or schedule an appointment by midnight
Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. (Source: WILX)
Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. (Source: WILX)(WILX)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said 92% of employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Friday deadline. Another 3% had their first shot.

Henry Ford Health System has more than 30,000 workers. Employees will be suspended if they don’t get at least one dose by midnight or schedule an appointment. They’ll lose their job if they’re not fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

There are some exceptions for people with medical or religious reasons.

Separately, a lawsuit challenging the vaccine policy was suddenly dropped Friday ahead of a hearing in federal court.

Henry Ford Health System announced the vaccine mandate in June with an effective date of Friday. It covers employees, medical students and contractors.

Nearly 70% of 33,000 staff members were fully vaccinated when the policy was announced in June, so about 25% got a COVID-19 vaccine over the summer.

Henry Ford Health says employees already are required to get a flu shot every year and stay current with vaccinations for other diseases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations
Michigan hospital leaders renew COVID-19 vaccination plea amid deaths
File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan launches online portal with adults’ vaccination records
Heart Walk: CHD in babies
Mother who lost 2 daughters to heart defects helps search for a cure
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Michigan’s first human cases of West Nile Virus for 2021 confirmed in Detroit area