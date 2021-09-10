Most Henry Ford Health employees got COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT (AP) - A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said 92% of employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Friday deadline. Another 3% had their first shot.

Henry Ford Health System has more than 30,000 workers. Employees will be suspended if they don’t get at least one dose by midnight or schedule an appointment. They’ll lose their job if they’re not fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

There are some exceptions for people with medical or religious reasons.

Separately, a lawsuit challenging the vaccine policy was suddenly dropped Friday ahead of a hearing in federal court.

Henry Ford Health System announced the vaccine mandate in June with an effective date of Friday. It covers employees, medical students and contractors.

Nearly 70% of 33,000 staff members were fully vaccinated when the policy was announced in June, so about 25% got a COVID-19 vaccine over the summer.

Henry Ford Health says employees already are required to get a flu shot every year and stay current with vaccinations for other diseases.

