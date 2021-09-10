Suspect accused of several overnight home invasions in Bay and Midland counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police arrested a man early Friday who is accused of committing several overnight home invasions in Bay and Midland counties.

The suspect received injuries after he allegedly crashed a vehicle in the Auburn area that had been stolen during one of the home invasions.

Michigan State Police responded to a home invasion in the 3000 block of 8 Mile Road in the Auburn area around 6 a.m. Friday. Authorities found a stolen vehicle crashed on Wilder Road near 8 Mile Road soon after talking with the home invasion victim.

Michigan State Police initiated an air and ground search for the suspect with help from K-9 teams and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. A witness called 911 a short time later to report the suspect walking in the area and police arrested him without incident.

The suspect, who was not identified, complained of injuries sustained in the crash on 8 Mile Road and was transported to an area hospital. He later was released from the hospital and transported to the Bay County Jail, where he was awaiting arraignment on several felony charges.

Michigan State Police believe the suspect was involved in several other home invasions overnight in Bay and Midland counties. The investigation will continue into the alleged string of crimes overnight.

