Three teens sentenced under youthful trainee act for gun store theft

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Three teenagers have been sentenced for their roles in a Saginaw Township gun store robbery, but the entire scope of the sentences will be shielded from the public.

Travontis Miller, Remy Delgado and Preston O’Leary pleaded guilty to the 15 crimes associated with the August 2019 break-in at Showtime Guns & Ammo, where 49 guns were stolen. Two juveniles were also charged in the theft and were sentenced in juvenile court.

Saginaw County Judge Andre Borrello granted Miller, Delgado and O’Leary, who are all 19 now, Holmes Youthful Training Act status. That allows their convictions to be hidden from public view if the three complete their sentences with no further trouble.

Sentencing guidelines were set at serving 10 to 23 months behind bars for Miller, five to 23 months for O’Leary and zero to 17 months for Delgado.

The teens admitted to stealing 49 firearms from Showtime Guns & Ammo in Saginaw Township back in August of 2019.

The Holmes Youthful Trainee Act allows a judge to place a defendant between the ages of 17 and 24 in jail or on probation without a conviction. If the defendant successfully completes the terms of the judge’s sentence, they avoid having a criminal record.

Prosecutors argued against allowing the teens a sentence under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, saying they have not helped law enforcement find the remaining guns that they admit they stole.

At last check, only 11 of the 49 guns stolen have been recovered. One of the guns was involved in a shooting death.

