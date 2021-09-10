Advertisement

United Auto Workers Union president speaks about President Biden’s vaccine mandate

By Jordyn Bruns
Sep. 10, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Auto Workers Union president spoke for the first time since President Biden announced his plan to mandate vaccinations, or weekly testing at all workplaces of 100 people or more.

That of course has major implications for the auto industry as a whole. Union President Ray Curry made a statement about the new rules, stating that it’s encouraging vaccinations and that the union will be reviewing the mandate

“We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s announcements and the impact on our members and our over 700 employer contracts,” said Curry.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

“In the meantime, we continue our member commitment to practice safety in every one of our work sites by following protocols including masks, sanitizing and reporting any exposure or symptoms of the virus,” said Curry.

