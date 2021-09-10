Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes bill to limit her use of emergency alert system

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent this emergency alert to notify residents of her toughened face mask...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent this emergency alert to notify residents of her toughened face mask requirements.(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill that would have restricted state officials’ ability to use the Public Threat Alert System to announce new laws or executive orders.

The Democratic governor says the system has only been activated once in the five years since it was created. The state used a different federal system last year to send alerts about Whitmer’s stay-at-home and mask orders to wireless devices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That angered GOP lawmakers, who said it should only be activated for “immediate” threats. That system would not have been affected by the legislation.

The Republican-led Legislature passed a bill last week, saying the state emergency alert system could not be activated to announce new laws or executive orders unless it is necessary to “respond to an immediate or nearly immediate loss of life or property.”

Whitmer has said she will veto any legislation that restricts the ability of her administration or future governors from responding to public health emergencies.

Republicans introduced a similar bill in July 2020, but it died when the legislative term ended on Dec. 31, 2020, without reaching approval from lawmakers.

