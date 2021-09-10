Wings of Mercy planning 5K fundraiser in Linden for medical transport ministry

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Wings of Mercy East Michigan is holding a fundraiser for pilots who fly those who can’t afford to travel to hospitals for treatment within 600 miles.

The ministry is hosting its annual 5K race in Linden on Saturday. The funds raised helps pilots pay for fuel, as they donate their planes and time to various patients.

