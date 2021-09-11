Bus driver shortages causes issues for Mid-Michigan mom

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Frustration coming from a Mid-Michigan mother on Friday who says she lost her job after two weeks of having to take her kids to and from school.

This all stemming from a bus driver shortage that’s not only impacting the school districts.

The Flint mother ABC 12 spoke to asked to remain anonymous, but felt strongly about sharing her story.

She says she’s been taking her three kids to and from Linden Charter Academy since they started and now just wants answers.

“I have no other choice, they have to they have to get their education I have no other choice.”

“They started school August 30th they sat out here about 30, 40 minutes waiting on a bus… no bus,” she added.

The mother says she’s been reaching out to the school for answers and says they are working on trying to fix the issue.

“I called the school Monday… and she told me that, ‘hey, I did get in touch with someone.. Your kids will be riding the bus by the end of the week.’”

When Friday came, she still had to take her kids to school.

ABC 12 reached out to Linden Schools Academy on Friday and have yet to hear back.

But issues caused by a bus driver shortage are impacting schools across Mid-Michigan.

The Superintendent of Bay City Schools Dr. Stephen Bigelow says the bus driver shortages have been an ongoing issue at multiple districts.

“[The] bus driver shortage is an issue across the entire state of Michigan and nationally as well.”

He says during the first weeks of school issues with bus schedules are not uncommon and with the added bus driver shortages, he asks that families be patient while school districts work out their issues.

“Districts are doing everything they can to find bus drivers, just like in a lot of other industries, it’s difficult to find people to do it, but give it a little while, things will smooth out.”

Because Linden Charter Academy is charter school they do not own a fleet of busses and offers rides through MTA.

The CEO of the Flint MTA services says anyone who is having issues with the transportation to contact their customer service and they should be able to figure out what the issue is.

Flint MTA says the shortages are impacting their services as well and are currently looking to fill 40 positions.

