Advertisement

Fenton firefighters commemorate 9/11 anniversary with tribute to fallen first-responders

Fenton firefighters mark 9/11 anniversary with tribute to fallen first-responders
Fenton firefighters mark 9/11 anniversary with tribute to fallen first-responders(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) (9/11/2021)--Five bells rang over Fenton Saturday morning as part of a time honored tribute, paying respects to the 412 fallen brothers and sisters--first-responders who answered the call just after 9:00 on the morning of September 11, 2001.

On display feet away at the Fenton Fire Hall, a piece of the darkest day in American history: a girder pulled from the still smoldering ruins of the World Trade Center. The relic seemed to underscore the devastating power of an act that toppled the Twin Towers, ripped thousands of families from their loved ones and altered the trajectory of world history.

Two of the junior firefighters on staff here were born after the towers fell. They never knew the scenes of fear and chaos that unfolded live two decades earlier as the nation looked to New York in stunned silence.

As the notes of the National Anthem lilted overhead and a hush overcame the assembled crowds at the annual tribute in Fenton and as part of observations nationwide, the enormity of what was lost on that clear September morning seemed to again hit home.

A message now to the next generation. One built to ensure the salient sacrifice made for the many by the few never fades from memory.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw
Saginaw VA hiring ahead of digital transition
Saginaw Township's Nouvel Catholic Central goes virtual after students contract COVID
Saginaw Township’s Nouvel Catholic Central goes virtual amid positive COVID tests
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks during a Wednesday appearance in Saginaw.
‘The house is on fire’: Democrats slam GOP election reform push in Saginaw
Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered south
Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered Louisiana, aiding relief efforts