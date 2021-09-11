JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

After a chilly start, Friday turned out to be a pretty nice day. Sunshine and a light south-southwesterly breeze combined to push temperatures into the middle 70s across much of Mid-Michigan. That is right where we should be for this time of the year. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear but temperatures won’t fall very far as south-southwesterly winds continue through the night. Our “normal” low is now 53-degrees.

Saturday is shaping-up to be a very nice summertime day. We will have a good bit of sunshine all day long, and our south-southwesterly breeze will increase to around 15mph. That combination will allow temperatures to move easily into the 80s. Some showers will return for Sunday, but I don’t think they will ruin any of your plans. Just keep an eye on the radar on our ABC12 Weather App, and you’ll know when you have drops to dodge. Highs will be in mainly in the 70s.

Some off & on showers will persist for the first part of next week too, but I don’t see anything heavy. We should see at least a little bit of sunshine each day, and temperatures will run a little bit above the average despite the chance of showers. On ABC12 News we are tracking a couple of chances to see more summertime warmth. - JR