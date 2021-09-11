Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan skyrocketed on Friday after a significant decline over Labor Day weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,095 new COVID-19 illnesses Friday for a total of 970,412. That is nearly 3,731 more than the daily average of 3,047 new cases from Wednesday through Thursday.

State health officials reported 59 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,506.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by nearly 6,000 with a total of 35,595 tests completed Friday. The percentage of positive tests reached the second highest level since April at the beginning of the week, and is now settling back at 9.60% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased since the beginning of the week. As of Friday, 1,452 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 57 more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,359 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 390 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 180 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are seven more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.918 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.895 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.376 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.720 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.37 million people statewide. A total of 61.0% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 66.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 36,017 cases and 944 deaths, which is an increase of 188 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 21,616 cases and 622 deaths, which is an increase of 137 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 1,198 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Bay, 11,302 cases and 351 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,308 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Gladwin, 2,125 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Gratiot, 3,485 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Huron, 3,276 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,032 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Isabella, 5,912 cases and 98 deaths, which is an increase of 100 cases.

Lapeer, 8,384 cases and 213 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Midland, 7,594 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 73 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,662 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Oscoda, 626 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,735 cases and 55 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Sanilac, 3,881 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Shiawassee, 6,260 cases and 112 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,219 cases and 167 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

