Warm and breezy to begin the weekend, storm chances return tonight

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We ended the work week with some pretty nice September weather and as we head into the weekend, we’ll see a brief warm-up with storm chances returning.

Overall, our Saturday is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs today will be in the low to middle 80s across the area. Winds will be a tad breezy coming in from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts close to 30 mph at times. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out late in the afternoon/evening north of the Saginaw Bay.

A cold front will move through tonight and that’ll bring a few showers to the area after midnight. Lows will be in the 60s. On Sunday, that front will stall and become a stationary boundary and this will set up somewhere near or right over Mid-Michigan. This will lead to a big temperature gradient across the area with cooler temps north and warmer south. Right now, it looks like that front will be near the I-69 corridor so lower 80s will be possible there with areas to the north staying in the 60s/70s. Scattered showers and storms are also expected tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. It’s possible that a storm or two could approach severe limits with gusty winds and large hail being the biggest threats.

That front lingers in the area for Monday bringing another chance for storms and a big temperature gradient. A stronger cold front will arrive on Tuesday and that’ll break up this is pattern. Expect a quick warm up followed by storm chances late Tuesday.

