Advertisement

Warm and breezy to begin the weekend, storm chances return tonight

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We ended the work week with some pretty nice September weather and as we head into the weekend, we’ll see a brief warm-up with storm chances returning.

Overall, our Saturday is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs today will be in the low to middle 80s across the area. Winds will be a tad breezy coming in from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts close to 30 mph at times. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out late in the afternoon/evening north of the Saginaw Bay.

A cold front will move through tonight and that’ll bring a few showers to the area after midnight. Lows will be in the 60s. On Sunday, that front will stall and become a stationary boundary and this will set up somewhere near or right over Mid-Michigan. This will lead to a big temperature gradient across the area with cooler temps north and warmer south. Right now, it looks like that front will be near the I-69 corridor so lower 80s will be possible there with areas to the north staying in the 60s/70s. Scattered showers and storms are also expected tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. It’s possible that a storm or two could approach severe limits with gusty winds and large hail being the biggest threats.

That front lingers in the area for Monday bringing another chance for storms and a big temperature gradient. A stronger cold front will arrive on Tuesday and that’ll break up this is pattern. Expect a quick warm up followed by storm chances late Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Warm and breezy to begin the weekend
Warm and breezy to begin the weekend
Saturday will be the "Pick-Day" of the Weekend...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report
Saturday will be the "Pick-Day" of the Weekend...
JR's Friday Night Weather Report
Pleasant Conditions Overnight...
JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report