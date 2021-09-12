Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer weather returned to start our weekend as afternoon temperatures reached 80 degrees in some spots across mid-Michigan.

Stormy weather Sunday will cool things back off.

Overnight will be warmer and more muggy with lows in the 60s.

Look for scattered thunderstorms on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and early evening ahead of a cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has a most of mid-Michigan except far north in a marginal risk (level 1) for high wind gusts to 60 mph and up to 1″ diameter hail Sunday.

Heavy downpours are likely as well so be weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

Afternoon temperatures will be dictated by the position of the cold front and rain in the area.

We could easily see the highs of the day set just after midnight in the low to mid 70s with cooler 60s later in the day from the Great Lake Bay Region and northern parts of our viewing area.

Farther south along the I-69 corridor, upper 70s are likely before any rain falls.

Next week looks rather soggy with additional chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will range from the 70s to 80s.

I’ll time out our rain chances Sunday on ABC12 News after football. - KG

