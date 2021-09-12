Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer weather returned to start our weekend as afternoon temperatures reached 80 degrees in some spots across mid-Michigan.

Stormy weather Sunday will cool things back off.

Overnight will be warmer and more muggy with lows in the 60s.

Look for scattered thunderstorms on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and early evening ahead of a cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has a most of mid-Michigan except far north in a marginal risk (level 1) for high wind gusts to 60 mph and up to 1″ diameter hail Sunday.

Heavy downpours are likely as well so be weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

Afternoon temperatures will be dictated by the position of the cold front and rain in the area.

We could easily see the highs of the day set just after midnight in the low to mid 70s with cooler 60s later in the day from the Great Lake Bay Region and northern parts of our viewing area.

Farther south along the I-69 corridor, upper 70s are likely before any rain falls.

Next week looks rather soggy with additional chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will range from the 70s to 80s.

I’ll time out our rain chances Sunday on ABC12 News after football. - KG

www.abc12.com/weather

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Thunderstorms on Sunday
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Warm and breezy to begin the weekend
Warm and breezy to begin the weekend, storm chances return tonight
Warm and breezy to begin the weekend
Warm and breezy to begin the weekend
Saturday will be the "Pick-Day" of the Weekend...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report