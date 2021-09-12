Mid Michigan man restores classic car to honor late brother

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) -Every car tells a story-- one that is full of memories.

For one Steve Simon, it’s this 1970 fire engine red Chevelle.

The classic car has been part of Simon’s family for decades.

And Simon was on a mission to restore it, determined to get every single detail right.

The bar he set for himself to restore this very special car was high-- you could say it was all the way to the heavens.

“There’s nothing undone. The tags are in the identical place as it was in the factory, everything was right on,” Simon said.

Simon first acquired the 1970 Chevelle in 1985, owning it for about three years before passing it off to his older brother, Price.

The two forever bonded by their shared passion for the classics.

“We went to a lot of car shows and his attention was always going to the muscle cars,” he said.

The car sat in storage for years with Price only taking it out on special occasions.

“This was his baby. He would take it out every once and awhile and his face just lit up. And he had all kinds of people after him to sell it. Wanted to buy it, but he would never sell it,” Simon explained.

When Price passed away in late 2013, the car once again belonged to Simon who says he knew the best way to honor his late brother was to restore their beloved Chevelle.

“That’s why I did the caliber of the restoration that I did. It’s all in his memory, that’s what it’s about,” he said.

The finished product is on display this weekend inside the Pavilion in Frankenmuth for this year’s Autofest.

“His name is Price and we named the car priceless and it is priceless,”

Simon believes his brother would have been pleased with the results.

“Anything he did, he gave it a 110 percent, and so that’s what I did,” Simon said.

