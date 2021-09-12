Advertisement

Reports: Police respond to apparent explosion at Georgia apartment complex

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Emergency crews responded to an apparent explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment complex on Sunday, according to CNN.

The explosion reportedly happened at Arrive Apartments in the Dunwoody area, north of Atlanta.

“We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation,” Dunwoody Police said on Twitter.

WSB reported an officer said the explosion was powerful enough to have blown the building “to pieces.”

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped in the building.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Firefighters advance on blaze that closed part of California freeway