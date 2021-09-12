Advertisement

Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A front will slowly sink southward today, stalling out near the Michigan/Ohio border. A couple of low pressure systems will track along it, bringing us the on and off chances for rain for the next few days. There is a chance for stronger thunderstorms today.

We have a slight risk for the I-69 corridor into the thumb, and a marginal risk elsewhere. Our main time frame will be between 4-9pm with damaging winds and large hail being our main threats.

The further south you are the better chance for more scattered showers overnight while further north we dry out a bit. Rain lingers into early Monday, then we’ll have a bit of a break before rain chances return later Monday evening and overnight into early Tuesday with a warm front – this gives us a hot afternoon Tuesday. We then have another break before more scattered showers and storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday – this round is associated with a cold front that cools us off.

Highs today will be near 70 further north and near 80 further south. Overnight lows fall to the mid 50s for most before we’re only into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow.

Tuesday brings back the low 80s, then we drop back to the low 70s Wednesday before warming back up to end the week.

