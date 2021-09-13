Advertisement

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after double shooting in Flint

Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One man is dead and another is hospitalized in serious condition after a double shooting in Flint on Sunday.

The Flint Police Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Seminole Street around 5:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene while an ambulance rushed the other to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition Monday.

Investigators did not release any information about possible suspects or a motive on Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the double shooting should call Flint police at 810-237-6925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

