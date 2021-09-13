COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on a rising trend across MI

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb across the state.

”I think all of us working in healthcare, we feel a little tired. Maybe more than a little. It’s been tough,” said Dr. Matthew Deibel, Medical Director for the Emergency Care Center at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.

He and his staff have weathered a lot of storms these last 18 months with lots of ups and downs. He said that right now, about 10-15% of the hospital’s total hospitalizations are COVID related.

The latest state data shows 40 patients are being treated at Covenant and 9 are in the ICU.

The numbers change on the daily -- but what hasn’t changed?

“We still continue to see the vast majority of patients that are hospitalized are not vaccinated, so that has not changed,” he said.

Dr. Deibel says he’s seeing a lot less older people being hospitalized because that population has been vaccinated.

But with the highly contagious Delta variant, and the younger population tending to be more vaccine hesitant -- it’s younger people that are ending up in the hospital.

“People have always looked to the healthcare field for advice, and I think most people still do. But it is difficult when trying to explain to people the importance of the vaccine.”

Dr. Deibel did express some concern heading into fall, and not just about vaccines and masks and keeping COVID-19 cases down.

He believes there will likely be more of a flu presence this year, compared to last year, and encourages people to get both the COVID vaccine and flu vaccine.

Statewide, there are 1,461 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Currently, 382 of those patients are in an ICU

The state also confirms that 81% of hospital beds in Michigan are currently occupied.

