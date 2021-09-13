Advertisement

Double shooting, stabbing reported around Mount Pleasant early Sunday

The Mount Pleasant Police Department
The Mount Pleasant Police Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say two people were shot and another was stabbed in separate incidents around the Mount Pleasant area early Sunday.

The double shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Kinney and High streets in Mount Pleasant left two men in their 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. The Mount Pleasant Police Department had not released any suspect information by Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the double shooting should call police at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

Just over three hours later, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in the 3700 block of East Deerfield Road in Union Township just outside the Mount Pleasant city limit around 5:25 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the 24-year-old male victim was gone when deputies arrived, but he showed up at an area hospital seeking treatment for a stab wound to the chest minutes later.

The victim was transferred to another hospital outside Isabella County for more intensive treatment. The sheriff’s office says his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office have interviewed witnesses and a person of interest in the stabbing. No arrests or suspect information were released by Monday morning.

