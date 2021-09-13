Advertisement

Former Governor Snyder back in court for case review

Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his role in the Flint water crisis.
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Governor Rick Snyder’s legal team was back in court Monday for a case review.

Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his role in the Flint water crisis. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in January.

If convicted, Snyder faces up to a year in jail, or a $1,000 dollar fine. Last week, Snyder’s lawyers argued his due process rights had been disregarded, and asked a judge to stop prosecutors from accessing more documents related to their probe that should have been protected.

