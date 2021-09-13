Genesee County Health Department defines tenets of mask mandate

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department is defining the core tenets of its mask mandate for K-12 students in the county.

In a revised order, dated Sept. 10, the county’s medical health officer offered some clarity on the order, which now includes athletic events and meetings.

As protests pop-up in school districts across the county, the health department is offering some clarity on its mask requirement. The initial order mandated masks for students in grades K through 6, it was expanded on Sept. 7 to include 7 through 12th graders.

The rise of the delta variant and the impact it’s having on school aged children prompted the order.

In the most recent order the county’s medical health officer defined the tenets the mandate.

For the purposes of the mask mandate the county defines educational institution or settings to include: youth camps, youth programs, child care centers, tutoring centers, pre-schools, K-12 buildings, vocational schools, athletics, transportation, and school board meetings.

All people in these settings are required to wear a mask in Genesee County, it includes students, staff, parents, volunteers, school board members, and attendees.

There are some exceptions, the mandate does not apply to persons who are eating and drinking, children under the age of 4, vaccinated teachers who are working with hard of hearing students, and students with developmental conditions who benefit from facial cues.

Additionally, students can get a medical waiver. But, it must be in writing from a medical doctor - practicing in Michigan. Also the doctor must have an on going doctor patient relationship with the student or staff. The health department says the revised order will stay in effect until the CDC lowers Genesee County’s transmission rate from high to moderate for at least fourteen consecutive days.

For a full look at Genesee county’s defined mask mandate, click here

