Good Samaritans rescue woman from car overturned into Cass River

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police credit two men with rescuing a woman from a car that overturned into the Cass River on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old woman from Fairgrove was driving west on Ormes Road near Lewis Road in Tuscola County around 4:50 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, overcorrected, drove back across the road and rolled down an embankment on the north shoulder into the Cass River.

Two men helped the woman out of her car before Michigan State Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene. She was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police did not identify the men who rescued the woman, but investigators thanked them for helping bring her back onto dry land.

