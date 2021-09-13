Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe thunderstorms erupted across parts of mid-Michigan today.

The first line produced egg to golf ball size hail from St. Charles to Chesaning.

Power lines and tree limbs are down in Gratiot county per Central Dispatch on Riverside Drive between McGregor and Croswell.

More rain and thunderstorms will rumble across our area this evening as a cold front stalls just to our south.

Look for lows from the low 50s north of the Great Lakes Bay Region to low 60s along the I-69 corridor.

The week starts off with a Marginal Risk for severe storms both Monday and Tuesday.

Isolated storms could produce high wind gusts up to 60 mph and 1″ or quarter size hail.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler and we won’t have as much humidity around as we top out on either side of 70 degrees.

There’s another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front.

This time, we’ll be hotter and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A First Alert Weather Day may need to be issued.

Once we get past Wednesday morning, we’ll have a nice stretch of dry weather into the weekend with some mid-summer heat in the 80s.

