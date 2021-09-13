Michigan adults can find their immunization history online

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - Michigan’s health department has created a way for adults to find their immunization records online.

The Michigan Immunization Portal is open to residents ages 18 and older.

They can download, save or print their vaccination history free of charge.

People must create an account and upload a valid government-issued ID such as a driver’s license or passport.

Vaccinations done in another state or country may not be shown in the portal, though records still can be requested from a doctor’s office or local health department.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be included in people’s records in case they lose their vaccine card.

