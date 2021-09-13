Advertisement

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker wins first game with full capacity fans

Spartans defeat Youngstown State 42-14
By Brandon Green
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The second year of the Mel Tucker era in East Lansing is off to a perfect start.

In front of 70,000 fans, the Spartans dismantled Youngstown State 42-14.

For the 2nd week in a row, the Spartan’s offense scored on their first play.

Last week Kenneth Walker the third ran it in from 75 yards out.

This week Spartans wanted to do a little better, Payton Thorne connected with Jayden Reed on an 85-yard touchdown pass.

“I wish we could score every play,” said Reed. “That’s the standard so we’re going to make that the goal for next week as well.”

