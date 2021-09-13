Michigan’s offensive and defensive lines dominate Washington, 31-10

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan hosted Washington at the Big House Saturday night, and even with all the maize in the stadium, it wasn’t hard to see how dominant the offensive and defensive lines were in their 31-10 win.

The Wolverines rushed for 343yards thanks to the holes the offensive line opened up.

Then on the defensive side, they only allowed 1.6 yards per rush and had 4 sacks.

“Shout-out to the o-line, as you saw today they fired off the ball, “ said sophomore running back Blake Corum “And seeing the defense ball-out like that it motivates us.”

