Advertisement

Michigan’s offensive and defensive lines dominate Washington, 31-10

Wolverines rushed for 343 yards
By Brandon Green
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan hosted Washington at the Big House Saturday night, and even with all the maize in the stadium, it wasn’t hard to see how dominant the offensive and defensive lines were in their 31-10 win.

The Wolverines rushed for 343yards thanks to the holes the offensive line opened up.

Then on the defensive side, they only allowed 1.6 yards per rush and had 4 sacks.

“Shout-out to the o-line, as you saw today they fired off the ball, “ said sophomore running back Blake Corum “And seeing the defense ball-out like that it motivates us.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Spartans defeat Youngstown State 42-14
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker wins first game with full capacity fans
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University
Michigan State promotes new athletic director from within
The Cardinals host a youth football camp on campus
SVSU helps kids start their gridiron dreams
Dave Marsh
Longtime Northwood University athletic director steps down