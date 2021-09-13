Advertisement

Mid-Michigan storms cause damage to Chesaning home

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Yet another round of storms ripped through mid-Michigan causing severe damage to homes.

With winds reaching nearly 60 MPH and hail more than 1-inch in diameter, many people are left clearing the debris after severe storms hit mid-Michigan.

On Briggs road in Chesaning, the whole area is nearly covered in debris. Tree limbs down, trash cans blown across yards and trees completely uprooted.

One man woke up to a tree completely uprooting and smashing down on the back of his home. The massive tree came crashing down around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The home owner said that the storm was so loud everyone inside didn’t even realize what it was until they saw part of the house caved in.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the damage wont be easy to repair. With more storms expected, residents are bracing themselves for the possibility of more clean up.

The National Weather Service said that mid-Michigan can expect isolated severe thunderstorms capable of large hail and damaging winds.

Make sure to stay weather aware with ABC12′s first alert weather team.

