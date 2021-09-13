More rain and storms in the forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stationary front to the south will keep the chance for rain in the forecast today. As a low pressure system strengthens and moves into the region, it will change this front to a warm front. As it lifts northward, rain chances continue overnight, and we’ll be much warmer tomorrow. The cold front then moves through later tomorrow, bringing more rounds of showers and storms. Both today and tomorrow we could see strong thunderstorms, so have our app or some way to get weather alerts.

Today’s highs will only reach the mid 60s to near 70 with a light breeze. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day – isolated storms could be severe.

Tonight we only fall to near 60 before warming to the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday winds will be out of the SW at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. A few storms later tomorrow could be strong as well.

The main storm threats will be damaging winds and large hail.

Spotty showers may linger into early Wednesday before we dry out with more sun for the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

