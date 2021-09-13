Advertisement

MTA dealing with driver shortage for past two years

CEO says Genesee County needs about 400 more drivers, including 40 at the transit system
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint MTA CEO Ed Benning said the driver shortage has been an ongoing problem for the organization for two years.

Benning said the shortage is affecting MTA’s bus driver ranks, along with private sector truck drivers. He estimates Genesee County alone has a shortage of 400 drivers.

”We continue to hire and we’re still looking for bus operators, individuals that drive our cars and vans, SUVs,” Benning said. “And so it’s a struggle for all of us, but we just keep working at it.”

The MTA currently has about 40 openings. Click here for more information about applying.

