MTA dealing with driver shortage for past two years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint MTA CEO Ed Benning said the driver shortage has been an ongoing problem for the organization for two years.

Benning said the shortage is affecting MTA’s bus driver ranks, along with private sector truck drivers. He estimates Genesee County alone has a shortage of 400 drivers.

”We continue to hire and we’re still looking for bus operators, individuals that drive our cars and vans, SUVs,” Benning said. “And so it’s a struggle for all of us, but we just keep working at it.”

The MTA currently has about 40 openings. Click here for more information about applying.

