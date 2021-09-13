Advertisement

Pistons Josh Jackson hands out school supplies in Flint

“It means a lot,” said Bountiful Love Church pastor Kevelin Jones
By Brandon Green
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Pistons forward Josh Jackson and the Josh Jackson foundation were in Flint today for the “Bountiful Love Church Back to School Give-Away.”

All the kids got free Piston’s swag and a book bag full of school supplies... you have to love that right...

The Detroit native said he remembers being a kid and watching people give back to his community and he wants to do the same.

“My favorite part of it is playing with the kids,” said Jackson. “I hope they have me go too hard, but I am competitive and I hope they don’t think I’m going to let them win.”

