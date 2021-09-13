Advertisement

Police believe men killed, injured in shooting were firing at each other

Both were rushed to an area hospital early Saturday after the incident on Holland Road
Buena Vista Township Police Department
Buena Vista Township Police Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Buena Vista Township continue to investigate a shooting incident that left one man dead, and another injured.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of East Holland Road.

Police found two gunshot victims and both were rushed to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other remained in critical condition Monday morning.

Investigators believe the two men may have been shooting at each other when they were injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Buena Vista Township Police Department at 989-753-7793.

