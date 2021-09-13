Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy passes away due to COVID

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of one of their own.

Sheriff Brian BeGole says that Deputy Darrell Henderson passed away yesterday at Memorial Healthcare Center in Owosso due to complications from COVID.

The Sheriff said Henderson likely contracted the virus while on duty at the jail.

BeGole shared the news of Henderson’s passing on Facebook last night saying:

“Deputy Henderson was a beloved co-worker with a big smile, and a heart of gold. He treated everyone with respect and brought great spirit to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Henderson was assigned to the corrections division, where he had 2 years of devoted service.” BeGole said.

The Sheriff is asking the public to keep Deputy Henderson, his family and the members of the Sheriff’s office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

At this time-- no announcements have been made about a funeral service.

