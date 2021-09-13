Sunday night storms cause damage around Mid-Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two lines of severe thunderstorms caused widespread tree and power line damage around Mid-Michigan on Sunday evening.

Southern Saginaw County and northern Genesee County appeared to be the hardest hit areas after storms moved through around 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Strong winds uprooted trees and tore down branches at the Tradewinds Mobile Home Park on North Saginaw Road in Clio, including one that crashed onto a trailer. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Golf ball-sized hail was reported in the Chesaning area and 2-inch hail came down in the St. Charles area.

The Genesee County 911 Center reported numerous power lines down in the area after the storms moved through.

Consumers Energy crews were working to repair outages affecting nearly 3,300 customers in Genesee County on Monday morning. Most of the outages were located in Vienna, Thetford, Forest, Richfield and Genesee townships.

DTE Energy reported about 5,600 customers without power in Metro Detroit and the Thumb Region, including several hundred around Tuscola and Lapeer counties.

Power outages led to closures at Lacure Elementary School in Clio, Holy Rosary School in Flint and Waterbrook Christian Academy in Flint on Monday.

