Victim’s mother, Saginaw neighborhood relieved at arrest of murder suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - New details in the arrest of a man accused of shooting a Saginaw woman.

That woman died on a porch waiting for help.

The arrest is bringing some comfort to the mother of 23-year-old Nala Wallace and that particular neighborhood.

Police are not releasing a motive, but a man who lives in the neighborhood says he believes a home across the street from where Nala Wallace went for help was being used for drug activity.

“This gentleman is charged with open murder,” said Saginaw County District Court Judge Terry Clark at today’s arraignment.

39-year-old Ramiro Garcia is facing that, along with a firearm charge in connection with the shooting death of Nala Wallace. Judge Clark read off several past convictions for Garcia in denying bond.

“As serious as this crime is, he is a danger to the community, he is going to be held,” said Judge Clark.

Dee Wallace, the mother of Nala, says her daughter was shot nine times and says, “I just want justice for my baby. No one deserves to be shot down like this. What were you trying to accomplish by killing her?”

Charles Santoro lives on Burnham Street, just a few houses down from where Wallace ran for help after being shot in the early morning hours of July 5th. These two months have had people in the neighborhood on edge.

“Somebody is out there that shot her, and its somebody that could hurt me or family and friends, I’m glad he’s in jail,” says Santoro.

He believes Garcia was staying at a home on the street where drug activity was taking place.

“Ever since that morning, no one has been in that house,” Santoro says.

Previous ABC 12 stories show 9-1-1 audio indicates Wallace died as it took police and emergency responders an hour and a half to get the shooting scene.

“Just called in an hour ago and said there were shot fired outside my house and there a girl pounding on my door and no cops have showed up and I just looked out my door finally and she is laying on my porch, where the (expletive are the cops),” the woman could be heard in one 9-1-1 call.

Saginaw Police were working on three other shooting cases at the same time, all young females who survived their wounds, the lone exception, Nala Wallace.

“I think its unfortunate all around,” says Santoro.

Again, Garcia is being held on no bond and Judge Clark also honored the prosecutor’s request that Garcia is to have no contact with a woman, but police are not saying how that woman is connected to the case.

