The Alma migrant shelter debate expected to come to a close Tuesday

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - The Alma migrant shelter debate is expected to come to a close Tuesday night.

At the heart of the issue is what will happen to the former Warwick Living Center in Alma.

Bethany Christian Services has been looking to bring a shelter to temporarily house young migrants at this former nursing home.

“The function of the shelter is to take them in, keep them safe and reunify them with ideally a family member or next of kin as safely and as quickly as possible,” said Krista Stevens of the Bethany Christian Services.

But in order for this to happen, the property needs to be rezoned and it’s been a bumpy road getting there. Since the idea was born in the spring, the proposal has brought controversy to the small town.

Protests and lengthy city meetings filled with opinions from Gratiot County residents. Some in favor but many opposed.

Eventually, the Alma Planning Commission decided to deny a recommendation for approval of the rezoning, that was the first step.

Now that recommendation sits in the hands of members of the Alma City Commission and they meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Sources said that they are expected to vote and ultimately decide the fate of this rezoning request and possibly put this debate to rest.

Stay with ABC12 for updates on what the city commission decides.

