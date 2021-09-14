Court blocks petition drive for more marijuana in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has blocked an effort to increase the number of marijuana businesses to 10 from three in Mount Pleasant.

The question was headed to the November ballot in the city, which is the home of Central Michigan University. But the appeals court agreed with opponents Monday and said petitions used to gather signatures had technical flaws.

The campaign to expand the number of marijuana businesses came after unsuccessful challenges to how Mount Pleasant gave out its three licenses.

Mount Pleasant voters turned down a separate ballot initiative in 2019 aimed at loosening regulations for recreational marijuana businesses in the city.

