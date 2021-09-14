Advertisement

Craig formally announces Michigan governor campaign amid protest

By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has formally announced his campaign for governor but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event on Belle Isle and forced him to move.

He is among 10 Republicans, all political newcomers, looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

Craig was to speak to the media at the state park in the middle of the Detroit River in his hometown, but he abandoned that plan when he was shouted down by a couple-dozen people critical of his role as chief.

He made the announcement a short time later at a nearby office complex.

An EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 in late August showed Craig and Whitmer separated by only one percentage point, which is well within the margin of error. Results show 45% of likely voters support Whitmer for a second term while 44% of likely voters support Craig, who is a retired Detroit police chief.

However, results showed that 52% of respondents said they didn’t recognize Craig, who is considered a top contender for the Republican nomination. The same poll shows Whitmer’s approval rating down from last spring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

$5 million Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant renewed in the city of Flint
General Motors
GM to invest $50M in Detroit education, jobs, neighborhoods
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Whitmer proposes $1.4 billion plan to beef up health care in Michigan
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Mount Pleasant-area murder, sexual assault suspect found competent for trial