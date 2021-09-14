Craig formally announces Michigan governor campaign amid protest

DETROIT (AP) - Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has formally announced his campaign for governor but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event on Belle Isle and forced him to move.

He is among 10 Republicans, all political newcomers, looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

Craig was to speak to the media at the state park in the middle of the Detroit River in his hometown, but he abandoned that plan when he was shouted down by a couple-dozen people critical of his role as chief.

He made the announcement a short time later at a nearby office complex.

An EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 in late August showed Craig and Whitmer separated by only one percentage point, which is well within the margin of error. Results show 45% of likely voters support Whitmer for a second term while 44% of likely voters support Craig, who is a retired Detroit police chief.

However, results showed that 52% of respondents said they didn’t recognize Craig, who is considered a top contender for the Republican nomination. The same poll shows Whitmer’s approval rating down from last spring.

