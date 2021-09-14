Advertisement

Fashion Square Mall retailers kick off holiday hiring with job fair

Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township. (Source: WJRT)
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township. (Source: WJRT)(NBC15)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The race for holiday hiring begins in Mid-Michigan this week.

Fashion Square Mall is hosting a job fair on Friday for its stores, who are hiring for several open positions. Ten retailers are looking for sales associates, store leads and managers as the holiday shopping season nears.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the mall’s food court area.

“We are partnering with our merchants to provide a mall-wide effort to increase job applicants in preparation for the busy holiday season,” said Fashion Square Mall general manager Paul Martin. “It is our goal to connect our retailers with great local talent right in our own neighborhood to assist with meeting their labor needs, as well as providing great job opportunities for our local community.”

The public is welcome to attend Friday’s event. Job-seekers should sign in at the welcome table at the food court entrance before browsing the open jobs that are available. Call the mall’s main office at 989-793-6401 with any questions.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

The Genesee County Career Expo is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Dort Financial Center in...
Genesee County Career Expo planned for Thursday
Nicole Lapin is a money expert and veteran Financial Network anchor.
Dollars & Sense: Saving for college should start early
Philip Francis is a cyber security trainer for the University of Michigan-Flint.
Tech Tuesday: Expert offers cyber security tips
This house in the 3500 block of Laurel Avenue caught fire in Burton.
Woman treated at scene of Burton house fire