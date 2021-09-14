Fashion Square Mall retailers kick off holiday hiring with job fair

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The race for holiday hiring begins in Mid-Michigan this week.

Fashion Square Mall is hosting a job fair on Friday for its stores, who are hiring for several open positions. Ten retailers are looking for sales associates, store leads and managers as the holiday shopping season nears.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the mall’s food court area.

“We are partnering with our merchants to provide a mall-wide effort to increase job applicants in preparation for the busy holiday season,” said Fashion Square Mall general manager Paul Martin. “It is our goal to connect our retailers with great local talent right in our own neighborhood to assist with meeting their labor needs, as well as providing great job opportunities for our local community.”

The public is welcome to attend Friday’s event. Job-seekers should sign in at the welcome table at the food court entrance before browsing the open jobs that are available. Call the mall’s main office at 989-793-6401 with any questions.

