Flint & Genesee Group hosting job fair with dozens of employers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With record job openings across the country, the Flint & Genesee Group is bringing together dozens of employers under one roof.

Brianna Mosier, the director of organizational development at the Flint & Genesee Group, is the facilitator of Genesee County’s largest in-person job fair in more than a year. She provided information about what applicants can expect.

Mosier also provided tips for job seekers to stand out from the crowd.

The Genesee County Career Expo is from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dort Financial Center, 3501 Lapeer Road in Flint.

