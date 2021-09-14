Advertisement

Flint & Genesee Group hosting job fair with dozens of employers

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With record job openings across the country, the Flint & Genesee Group is bringing together dozens of employers under one roof.

Brianna Mosier, the director of organizational development at the Flint & Genesee Group, is the facilitator of Genesee County’s largest in-person job fair in more than a year. She provided information about what applicants can expect.

Mosier also provided tips for job seekers to stand out from the crowd.

The Genesee County Career Expo is from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dort Financial Center, 3501 Lapeer Road in Flint.

