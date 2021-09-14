Flint Police Department preparing to reopen 4 mini stations next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is preparing to reopen four mini stations across the city beginning next week.

Reopening them was part of several executive orders Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued after he declared a state of emergency due to gun violence back in July.

Starting next week, if a Flint resident wants to file a complaint or maybe report a crime, they will no longer have to go to police headquarters downtown.

“This is very important to the community, because it increases our visibility -- the police department’s visibility,” said Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth with the Flint Police Department.

Booth said that the stations will be manned by a group of roughly 15 trained volunteers.

They’ll be able to handle things like taking complaints, filing reports, checking status of reports and connecting residents with resources to help them with whatever problem they may be having.

“If you are in need of services by 911 -- if you need a police officer to respond to the location you’re at -- definitely call 911 -- the service stations are meant to provide resource materials, to take simple complaints from citizens,” he said.

The stations will be located at the Dort Mall building at Dort and Atherton, Chevrolet and University near Kettering University, the Midway Townhomes off Lippencott, and inside the Hasselbring Senior Center on West Home Avenue near Dupont.

The Flint Police Department said that initially, the stations will be open Monday through Friday, but if more volunteers come forward and go through the required one day training -- those days and hours could easily change.

“We are looking to increase the level of confidence that the public has in the police department. The chief very much wants to increase the level of service we’re providing to the citizens, and we’re hoping to build relationships with the citizens that we’re serving,” he said.

The Flint Police Department is still looking for more volunteers to man the mini stations. Volunteers must be able to pass a criminal background check first.

For more information, contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.