Genesee County officials appoint interim 911 director

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County leaders gathered together on Tuesday to discuss the future of the 911 dispatch.

Members voted to approve Tim Jones as Interim Executive 911 Director for the next 90 days.

The previous director resigned after a family member dispute that led to a misdemeanor charge against her. There’s still an ongoing internal investigation on the issue.

Jones is looking forward to moving past this and provide stability to the dispatch center.

“Our main focus is to provide services to the police, fire and EMS county wide. Our concentration is to do our daily jobs and to keep the staff, so that everything is focused and continue to look down the road and continue the future growth of our 911 center,” said Jones.

Jones says he’s looking to fill ten openings, and to also, continue in this role for the next two years if the board approves it.

