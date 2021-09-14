Advertisement

GM to invest $50M in Detroit education, jobs, neighborhoods

General Motors
General Motors
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors Corp. plans to invest $50 million by 2025 to help improve access to education in Detroit, employment opportunities and city neighborhoods.

The automaker said Tuesday that it is working with the city on the initiative and that the funding will go through Detroit-based nonprofits.

Grants announced Tuesday include:

  • $1.25 million to connect residents to a comprehensive digital support system that includes internet connectivity and devices.
  • $1 million to support employment, health and well-being resources.
  • $1 million to address transportation barriers for workers.
  • $750,000 to provide critical literacy education for students at two high schools and to support adults at a family literacy center.

