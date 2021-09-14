GM to invest $50M in Detroit education, jobs, neighborhoods

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors Corp. plans to invest $50 million by 2025 to help improve access to education in Detroit, employment opportunities and city neighborhoods.

The automaker said Tuesday that it is working with the city on the initiative and that the funding will go through Detroit-based nonprofits.

Grants announced Tuesday include:

$1.25 million to connect residents to a comprehensive digital support system that includes internet connectivity and devices.

$1 million to support employment, health and well-being resources.

$1 million to address transportation barriers for workers.

$750,000 to provide critical literacy education for students at two high schools and to support adults at a family literacy center.

