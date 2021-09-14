Advertisement

Grand Blanc Township residents frustrated with lack of intersection safety during construction

The roundabout construction at Grand Blanc and Embury roads is set to finish in November.
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township intersection has been a hot spot for back ups the past few months due to road closures near the construction site at Grand Blanc and Embury road.

Residents have taken to social media to air their frustrations about authorities not wanting to add a temporary light to the Dort Highway and Reid Road intersection.

Despite the requests, the Michigan Department of Transportation tells ABC12 News that they don’t plan to add a light there-- mainly because that’s not the detour drivers are supposed to be using.

Its hard to miss the line of cars down either side of Reid road at Dort Highway, this back up happening right around the time buses are picking up students for school.

The Facebook post has generated hundreds of comments, many raising concerns about the intersection and asking for a temporary light to be added while construction continues just down the road.

But the Michigan Department of Transportation said that isn’t going to happen.

“At this point-- because our route isn’t part of that signed designated detour-- we don’t have the funding in place to make any chances to maintain traffic. That’s in addition to the fact that, the intersection, as its currently laid out, is just too large to use a standard temporary signal,” said Michigan Department of Transportation’s Jocleyn Hall

The construction project blocking a portion of Grand Blanc road and Grand Blanc Township police chief, Ron Wiles said that the closure has many people taking Reid road as a detour-- but that’s not the actual detour.

“Ideally people would follow the detour signs, and Reid road is not part of that detour route, they’re looking for a short cut,” said Wiles.

Drivers should be using the Dort Highway roundabouts.

Hall said that had the Dort and Reid intersection been part of the detour-- the temporary light would be a different story.

“Had that been part of the planned detour, our agency would have communicated with the county ahead of time. We could have even looked at traffic statistics, all of the ADT counts at different times of the day-- to determine if additional means of maintain traffic would be necessary. Buts that only if we were part of that detour route,” said Hall.

Grand Blanc Township Police have already responded to multiple accidents at the Reid and Dort intersection and are urging drivers to follow the posted detour through the remainder of the project.

